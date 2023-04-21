A correction may be in store for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Quantum-Si incorporated’s stock clocked out at $1.58, up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557566 shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 35,400 led to the insider holds 247,693 shares of the business.

RAKIN KEVIN sold 89,000 shares of QSI for $191,234 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 1,801,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, LaPointe Christian, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,526 and bolstered with 227,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSI now has a Market Capitalization of 225.33M and an Enterprise Value of -108.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5278.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QSI traded 683.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 534.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.9M and the low estimate is $26.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 224.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.