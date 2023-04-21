A correction may be in store for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares?

In the latest session, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) closed at $46.81 down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $47.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526078 shares were traded. SAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.36.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $60 from $40 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $41.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when JONAS JEFFREY M sold 11,643 shares for $44.61 per share. The transaction valued at 519,413 led to the insider holds 121,981 shares of the business.

Greene Barry E bought 14,500 shares of SAGE for $500,022 on Nov 10. The President and CEO now owns 46,940 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On May 05, another insider, Golumbeski George, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,563 and bolstered with 8,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAGE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 363.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 168.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAGE has traded an average of 505.04K shares per day and 496.06k over the past ten days. A total of 59.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAGE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 5.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.05 and a low estimate of -$2.86, while EPS last year was -$2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.54, with high estimates of -$2.04 and low estimates of -$3.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.59 and -$11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.15. EPS for the following year is -$8.18, with 20 analysts recommending between -$3.75 and -$12.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $1.62M. As of the current estimate, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58M, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15M, an increase of 109.90% over than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.69M, up 1,887.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $345.2M and the low estimate is $63.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.