A glimpse at Albemarle Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed at $193.05 down -5.27% from its previous closing price of $203.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2394085 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Albemarle Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $195 from $262 previously.

On January 31, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $240.

On January 26, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $310.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 26, 2023, with a $310 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Tozier Scott sold 5,700 shares for $251.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,432,980 led to the insider holds 69,503 shares of the business.

Tozier Scott sold 417 shares of ALB for $106,539 on Mar 01. The EVP & CFO now owns 75,203 shares after completing the transaction at $255.49 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Tozier Scott, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 1,719 shares for $220.00 each. As a result, the insider received 378,180 and left with 63,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALB now has a Market Capitalization of 23.66B and an Enterprise Value of 25.48B. As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $185.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 231.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 252.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALB has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 117.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 5.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALB is 1.60, from 1.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.21 and a low estimate of $5.09, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.42, with high estimates of $8.15 and low estimates of $4.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.95 and $16.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.6. EPS for the following year is $26.29, with 24 analysts recommending between $42 and $9.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.97B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 142.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, an increase of 88.00% less than the figure of $142.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $7.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.