A glimpse at Arlo Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.43, down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502975 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.32.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Rothstein Amy M sold 40,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 81,642 shares of the business.

Summers Grady bought 3,497 shares of ARLO for $14,932 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 227,072 shares after completing the transaction at $4.27 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, FAISON RALPH E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,800 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,960 and bolstered with 343,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARLO now has a Market Capitalization of 572.56M and an Enterprise Value of 482.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARLO traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 663.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.37M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 1.42M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $104.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.5M to a low estimate of $104.42M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.75M, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.48M, a decrease of -13.90% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $473M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.41M, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $526.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $535.5M and the low estimate is $516.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.