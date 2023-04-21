A glimpse at Doximity Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $35.82 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $35.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760782 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Doximity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $32 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.

On October 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $28.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on October 24, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $319,955 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.81B and an Enterprise Value of 6.03B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $51.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCS has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 192.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 10.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $110.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $110.3M to a low estimate of $109.77M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.65M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.09M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.55M, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $507.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $591.5M and the low estimate is $490.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.