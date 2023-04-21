A glimpse at Humana Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed at $490.31 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $492.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073555 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $492.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $486.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Humana Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $652 from $575 previously.

On October 26, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $514 to $576.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $494 to $549.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares for $505.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,890,233 led to the insider holds 70,040 shares of the business.

Huval Timothy S. sold 2,628 shares of HUM for $1,341,080 on Feb 27. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 4,968 shares after completing the transaction at $510.30 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Ventura Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,048 shares for $507.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,040,328 and left with 4,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 66.76B and an Enterprise Value of 73.12B. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $410.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 501.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 503.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUM has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 915.43k over the past ten days. A total of 125.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 2.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUM is 3.54, from 3.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.46 and a low estimate of $9.04, while EPS last year was $8.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.05, with high estimates of $9.66 and low estimates of $8.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.64 and $28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.12. EPS for the following year is $32, with 22 analysts recommending between $33.17 and $31.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27.73B to a low estimate of $25.39B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.08B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.26B, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.46B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.99B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.85B and the low estimate is $107.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.