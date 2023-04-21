A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)

The price of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) closed at $1.71 in the last session, down -2.29% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002389 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 477.33M and an Enterprise Value of 820.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3601.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGB traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 392.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 1.25M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $75.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.47M to a low estimate of $75.4M. As of the current estimate, Taseko Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $88.75M, an estimated decrease of -15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.26M, an increase of 49.90% over than the figure of -$15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $359.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.34M, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.71M and the low estimate is $406.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.