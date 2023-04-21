A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) closed at $0.55, up 6.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0332 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620757 shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5608 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5100.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when BARASCH RICHARD A bought 50,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 27,495 led to the insider holds 257,193 shares of the business.

Miller Matthew P bought 73,684 shares of TOI for $70,000 on Dec 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 175,325 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kaushal Mohit, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,994 shares for $2.13 each. As a result, the insider received 34,083 and left with 25,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOI now has a Market Capitalization of 49.89M and an Enterprise Value of 84.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $10.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1726.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 168.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 93.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.60M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 919.34k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.48M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336M and the low estimate is $336M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.