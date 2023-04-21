A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

After finishing at $579.92 in the prior trading day, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) closed at $565.93, down -2.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2075740 shares were traded. TMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $567.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $560.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $625 from $660 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $620.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $661.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2022, with a $661 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when CASPER MARC N sold 7,500 shares for $553.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,153,452 led to the insider holds 59,155 shares of the business.

CASPER MARC N sold 7,500 shares of TMO for $4,083,693 on Mar 13. The Chairman & CEO now owns 66,655 shares after completing the transaction at $544.49 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, CASPER MARC N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $571.96 each. As a result, the insider received 915,132 and left with 128,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMO now has a Market Capitalization of 222.31B and an Enterprise Value of 248.27B. As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $611.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 561.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 552.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TMO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.22. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.28 and a low estimate of $4.78, while EPS last year was $7.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.65, with high estimates of $6.03 and low estimates of $5.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.09 and $23.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.72. EPS for the following year is $26.73, with 24 analysts recommending between $28.02 and $24.86.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $10.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.07B to a low estimate of $10.29B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.82B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.09B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.76B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.91B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.33B and the low estimate is $47.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.