Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at $42.73 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $42.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731701 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $50.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares for $37.94 per share. The transaction valued at 948,576 led to the insider holds 369,293 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of AKRO for $1,166,338 on Mar 01. The President & CEO now owns 370,999 shares after completing the transaction at $46.65 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Cheng Andrew, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $49.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,226,395 and left with 370,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKRO traded on average about 592.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.37M. Shares short for AKRO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 3.41M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.42% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$3.86.