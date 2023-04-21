An average trading volume for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $162.77 in the prior trading day, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $157.25, down -3.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454738 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $162.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,398,163 led to the insider holds 424,358 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,398,161 on Apr 19. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 424,358 shares after completing the transaction at $162.31 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $163.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,410,795 and left with 432,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.63B and an Enterprise Value of 40.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 69.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -290.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 255.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 4.82M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.78 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $901.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $922.26M to a low estimate of $893.2M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $740.49M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $920.4M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909.8M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.52B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.