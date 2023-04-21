An average trading volume for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) closed at $3.50 in the last session, down -2.78% from day before closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725215 shares were traded. FOSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when KARTSOTIS KOSTA N sold 10,000 shares for $7.06 per share. The transaction valued at 70,600 led to the insider holds 3,215,837 shares of the business.

NEAL DIANE L sold 34,427 shares of FOSL for $258,547 on May 17. The Director now owns 16,469 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOSL now has a Market Capitalization of 161.74M and an Enterprise Value of 379.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOSL has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5219.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOSL traded on average about 480.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 528.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOSL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $435.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.5M to a low estimate of $333.5M. As of the current estimate, Fossil Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.49M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.1M, a decrease of -25.80% less than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $522.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.