An average trading volume for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $103.36 in the prior trading day, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $103.39, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650399 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $91 from $141 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $380 to $140.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $165.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 02, 2023, with a $165 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $109.48 per share. The transaction valued at 547,400 led to the insider holds 627,690 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 45,207 shares of GNRC for $5,396,367 on Mar 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 615,269 shares after completing the transaction at $119.37 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $102.69 each. As a result, the insider received 513,450 and left with 585,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.28B and an Enterprise Value of 7.89B. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $299.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 896.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 9.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.05 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $8.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $841.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $863.27M to a low estimate of $764.52M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.88M, a decrease of -24.00% over than the figure of -$25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $812.7M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.56B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.