An average trading volume for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) closed at $45.39 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $45.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1643322 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $58.

On December 15, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares for $46.12 per share. The transaction valued at 14,526 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares of PCVX for $14,717 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $43.93 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 each. As a result, the insider received 199,989 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCVX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $49.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCVX traded on average about 820.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 4.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.12 and -$4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.36 and -$4.57.