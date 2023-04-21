An investigation into CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s technical aspects

The price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) closed at $74.46 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $74.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1732901 shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 21, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $90.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $118 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 per share. The transaction valued at 355,920 led to the insider holds 26,411 shares of the business.

Will W Anthony sold 102,520 shares of CF for $11,293,800 on Aug 24. The President & CEO now owns 322,916 shares after completing the transaction at $110.16 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Bohn Christopher D, who serves as the Sr. VP and CFO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $110.84 each. As a result, the insider received 4,433,551 and left with 81,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 15.20B and an Enterprise Value of 16.10B. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CF traded on average about 2.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 196.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CF is 1.60, which was 1.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.09 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $4.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $4.4 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $7.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.86. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.4 and $3.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.87B, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B, a decrease of -40.40% less than the figure of -$35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.19B, down -34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.66B and the low estimate is $5.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.