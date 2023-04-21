An investigation into Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $12.59 in the prior trading day, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $12.64, up 0.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5998373 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Rodgers Thurman J bought 102,599 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,187,070 led to the insider holds 900,000 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thurman J bought 69,557 shares of ENVX for $756,780 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 797,401 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 98,700 shares for $10.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,765 and bolstered with 727,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 327.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 301.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 25.35M, compared to 19.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 23.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2M, down -51.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $7.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 593.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.