An overall feel about Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) closed at $0.83 down -5.87% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0519 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585995 shares were traded. ISPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9019 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inspirato Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $6.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on May 20, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kallery David S bought 36,000 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 103,597 led to the insider holds 218,500 shares of the business.

Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares of ISPO for $255,316 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,249 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Handler Brent L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,879 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider received 62,263 and left with 1,234,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISPO now has a Market Capitalization of 55.37M and an Enterprise Value of 257.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $6.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0267, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1484.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISPO has traded an average of 226.85K shares per day and 216.29k over the past ten days. A total of 59.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.06M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 936.65k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $85.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90.18M to a low estimate of $81.19M. As of the current estimate, Inspirato Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $82.07M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.41M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.46M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.53M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.02M and the low estimate is $391.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.