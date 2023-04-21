An overall feel about Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $162.99 down -9.75% from its previous closing price of $180.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 209687814 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tesla Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $170 from $190 previously.

On April 20, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $217 to $212.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on April 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares for $197.31 per share. The transaction valued at 739,912 led to the insider holds 199,323 shares of the business.

Musk Kimbal sold 100,000 shares of TSLA for $19,573,464 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 1,608,720 shares after completing the transaction at $195.73 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Baglino Andrew D, who serves as the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of the company, sold 10,500 shares for $194.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,040,780 and left with 65,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 592.00B and an Enterprise Value of 575.56B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $364.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSLA has traded an average of 163.01M shares per day and 120.48M over the past ten days. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 85.57M with a Short Ratio of 85.57M, compared to 81.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.76 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 34 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26.31B to a low estimate of $21.76B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93B, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.29B, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.13B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.48B and the low estimate is $104.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.