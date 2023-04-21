Analysis of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD): Selected Notes

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) closed the day trading at $42.10 down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $43.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556982 shares were traded. CLFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLFD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On January 04, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $141.

On January 19, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $37.BWS Financial initiated its Sell rating on January 19, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when HAYSSEN CHARLES N bought 3,000 shares for $60.50 per share. The transaction valued at 181,500 led to the insider holds 136,847 shares of the business.

ROTH RONALD G bought 3,100 shares of CLFD for $198,400 on Feb 07. The Chairman of the Board now owns 1,254,783 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Jones Walter Louis JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 86 shares for $116.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,032 and bolstered with 906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLFD now has a Market Capitalization of 696.45M and an Enterprise Value of 568.09M. As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $134.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLFD traded about 451.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLFD traded about 313.63k shares per day. A total of 14.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.53M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $71.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.38M to a low estimate of $66.3M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.49M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.26M, an increase of 32.20% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $369.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.88M, up 36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.4M and the low estimate is $402.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.