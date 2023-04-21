Analysis of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD): Selected Notes

The closing price of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) was $4.03 for the day, down -8.41% from the previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4511902 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNKD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2021, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.50.

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2019, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 41,287 led to the insider holds 2,030,128 shares of the business.

Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of MNKD for $52,748 on Mar 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,040,128 shares after completing the transaction at $5.27 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Thomson David, who serves as the EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $3.67 each. As a result, the insider received 25,690 and left with 726,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2179.

Shares Statistics:

MNKD traded an average of 3.06M shares per day over the past three months and 3.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 39.12M with a Short Ratio of 39.12M, compared to 34.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.80% and a Short% of Float of 15.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.6M to a low estimate of $36.95M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.99M, an estimated increase of 211.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.37M, an increase of 119.00% less than the figure of $211.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.77M, up 71.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.9M and the low estimate is $213.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.