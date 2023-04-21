Analysis of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF): Selected Notes

The closing price of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) was $9.81 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $9.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1557864 shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WOOF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On September 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when COUGHLIN RON bought 61,040 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 504,801 led to the insider holds 618,317 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $64,025 on Oct 20. The insider now owns 341,254 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Tichy Justin, who serves as the Chief Pet Care Center Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider received 102,310 and left with 78,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOOF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.46B and an Enterprise Value of 5.40B. As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $22.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

WOOF traded an average of 2.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 265.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.6M with a Short Ratio of 13.60M, compared to 16.85M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 16.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.