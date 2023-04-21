Analysis of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) was $1.98 for the day, up 4.21% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683331 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELL now has a Market Capitalization of 99.99M and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, Yellow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8003.

Shares Statistics:

YELL traded an average of 908.67K shares per day over the past three months and 593.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 4.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.44% and a Short% of Float of 15.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$1.19, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, a decrease of -6.70% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.