Are analysts optimistic about Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed the day trading at $30.09 down -4.29% from the previous closing price of $31.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595108 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $62.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Simon Amy sold 11,654 shares for $29.70 per share. The transaction valued at 346,115 led to the insider holds 69,308 shares of the business.

Evans John M. sold 6,493 shares of BEAM for $188,904 on Apr 04. The CEO now owns 1,117,979 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,186 shares for $29.09 each. As a result, the insider received 63,598 and left with 47,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEAM traded about 941.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEAM traded about 899.77k shares per day. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 13.61M, compared to 12.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.79% and a Short% of Float of 21.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.12 and a low estimate of -$1.61, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.15 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.64 and -$6.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.47. EPS for the following year is -$5.66, with 15 analysts recommending between -$4.29 and -$7.28.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $14.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.3M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.43M, an estimated increase of 67.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.08M, a decrease of -15.40% less than the figure of $67.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.