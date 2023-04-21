Are analysts optimistic about Camber Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:CEI) stock?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed the day trading at $1.48 down -5.13% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583702 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEI now has a Market Capitalization of 35.33M and an Enterprise Value of 68.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 114.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $53.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9347.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEI traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEI traded about 617.48k shares per day. A total of 20.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.79M. Insiders hold about 11.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.