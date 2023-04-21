Are analysts optimistic about Vertiv Holdings Co’s (NYSE:VRT) stock?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed the day trading at $12.27 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $12.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1929152 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $20 from $11.75 previously.

On April 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,684 led to the insider holds 71,600 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.63B and an Enterprise Value of 7.73B. As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRT traded about 3.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRT traded about 3.18M shares per day. A total of 377.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 10.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

VRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.01, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.69B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.1B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.