Are Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed at $1.81 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685227 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 753,244 shares of the business.

Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of GCI for $1,220,000 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,836,335 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share. On May 25, another insider, Louis John Jeffry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,604 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider received 27,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCI now has a Market Capitalization of 284.25M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $4.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1969.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GCI has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 727.94k over the past ten days. A total of 137.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.81M, compared to 14.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.48% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $681.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $681.3M to a low estimate of $681.3M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $748.08M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.3M, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $702.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.