Are Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed at $63.76 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $63.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262723 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $56 previously.

On March 27, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $49.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on December 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares for $58.52 per share. The transaction valued at 175,560 led to the insider holds 610 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLLI has traded an average of 987.50K shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 62.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.24M. Shares short for OLLI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 6.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.67% and a Short% of Float of 15.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $450.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $460M to a low estimate of $446.7M. As of the current estimate, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.67M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.93M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $509M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.86M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.