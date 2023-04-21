Are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.70, up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516003 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7360 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6851.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 17, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 26, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 24,979 led to the insider holds 472,411 shares of the business.

McGahan Keith M sold 27,197 shares of SPPI for $21,649 on Mar 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 189,325 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Riga Thomas J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 18,153 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 14,867 and left with 503,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 133.67M and an Enterprise Value of 88.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7098.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPPI traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 513.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 390.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.1M and the low estimate is $71.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.