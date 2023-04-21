As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) offers stability

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) closed the day trading at $1.21 up 2.54% from the previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539045 shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $7.

On April 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Ratzan Brian K. bought 100,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 152,269 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADV now has a Market Capitalization of 467.11M and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7376.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADV traded about 544.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADV traded about 832.64k shares per day. A total of 319.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $986.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $998.48M to a low estimate of $974.3M. As of the current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.81M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.