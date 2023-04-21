As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) offers stability

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) closed the day trading at $59.53 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $59.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564717 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2946.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On March 24, 2023, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $71.

On October 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Dearen Danny L. sold 15,000 shares for $55.27 per share. The transaction valued at 829,103 led to the insider holds 23,993 shares of the business.

Sama Rinda sold 19,929 shares of AXNX for $1,121,415 on Feb 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 55,854 shares after completing the transaction at $56.27 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Sama Rinda, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,392 shares for $56.53 each. As a result, the insider received 191,750 and left with 608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXNX traded about 562.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXNX traded about 361.7k shares per day. A total of 48.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Shares short for AXNX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $65.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.3M to a low estimate of $62.4M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.42M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.31M, an increase of 25.10% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $351.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.7M, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434.9M and the low estimate is $402.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.