As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) offers stability

The closing price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) was $3.01 for the day, down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9751017 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On February 02, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.20 to $2.80.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.60 to $4.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0740.

Shares Statistics:

GRAB traded an average of 15.33M shares per day over the past three months and 11.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.78B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 99.37M with a Short Ratio of 99.37M, compared to 101.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $457.39M to a low estimate of $366.27M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $115.79M, an estimated increase of 243.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.01M, an increase of 27.30% less than the figure of $243.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $410.01M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.66M, up 89.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.