As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) offers stability

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed the day trading at $8.09 down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $8.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544447 shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STKL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 09, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On April 13, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 54,574 led to the insider holds 146,519 shares of the business.

Largey David sold 6,788 shares of STKL for $56,821 on Dec 14. The Chief Quality Officer now owns 36,040 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Fisher Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 101,185 and left with 60,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 905.22M and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STKL traded about 879.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STKL traded about 729.72k shares per day. A total of 107.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.26M, compared to 4.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $232.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.6M to a low estimate of $220.9M. As of the current estimate, SunOpta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $240.17M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.2M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.66M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.