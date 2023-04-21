ASMB (Assembly Biosciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) closed at $0.98 in the last session, down -11.70% from day before closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1305 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571876 shares were traded. ASMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9615.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 13, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when McHutchison John G sold 14,883 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,252 led to the insider holds 177,632 shares of the business.

Okazaki Jason A sold 4,247 shares of ASMB for $3,496 on Mar 30. The CEO and President now owns 98,174 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Delaney William E IV, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,421 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,816 and left with 85,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASMB now has a Market Capitalization of 44.15M and an Enterprise Value of -43.99M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASMB has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5741.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASMB traded on average about 257.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.96M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASMB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 164.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 150.63k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$0.86.