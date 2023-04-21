CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $165.12 in the prior trading day, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) closed at $164.68, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2185973 shares were traded. CDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $200 from $240 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $202.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when ZARCONE DONNA F sold 4,703 shares for $203.23 per share. The transaction valued at 955,791 led to the insider holds 18,058 shares of the business.

LEAHY CHRISTINE A bought 2,900 shares of CDW for $491,150 on May 06. The insider now owns 50,131 shares after completing the transaction at $169.36 per share. On May 06, another insider, MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 1,475 shares for $169.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,602 and bolstered with 16,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDW now has a Market Capitalization of 25.47B and an Enterprise Value of 31.70B. As of this moment, CDW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDW has reached a high of $215.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 879.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CDW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.09, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $9.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.66. EPS for the following year is $10.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61B to a low estimate of $5.08B. As of the current estimate, CDW Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.95B, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B, a decrease of -9.60% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.32B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.75B, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.69B and the low estimate is $22.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.