Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) closed at $29.06 in the last session, down -4.72% from day before closing price of $30.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12452682 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.80.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $37 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Cummings Kevin sold 90,689 shares for $43.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,899,627 led to the insider holds 455,789 shares of the business.

Cummings Kevin sold 81,151 shares of CFG for $3,603,104 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 455,789 shares after completing the transaction at $44.40 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Lillis Terrance, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $41.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,310 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.77B. As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $45.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFG traded on average about 6.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 493.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 482.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.25M with a Short Ratio of 16.25M, compared to 10.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CFG is 1.68, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86.