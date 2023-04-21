Considering Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $457.33 in the prior trading day, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) closed at $454.93, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952603 shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $457.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $450.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $572 from $523 previously.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $535 to $575.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $490 to $580.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MCCARTHY GLORIA M sold 15,098 shares for $444.76 per share. The transaction valued at 6,714,978 led to the insider holds 51,435 shares of the business.

Kendrick Charles Morgan JR sold 2,314 shares of ELV for $1,069,577 on Mar 09. The EVP & President, Commercial now owns 15,327 shares after completing the transaction at $462.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELV now has a Market Capitalization of 108.51B and an Enterprise Value of 123.83B. As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $549.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $440.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 473.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 487.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ELV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 5.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.02 and a low estimate of $8.39, while EPS last year was $8.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.55, with high estimates of $8.96 and low estimates of $8.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.39 and $32.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.81. EPS for the following year is $36.95, with 22 analysts recommending between $37.57 and $36.05.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $41.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.53B to a low estimate of $40.52B. As of the current estimate, Elevance Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.48B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.55B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.66B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.66B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.04B and the low estimate is $163.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.