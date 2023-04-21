Considering Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $224.79 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $224.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2503810 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $271.

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $268.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 03, 2023, with a $268 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MORA RICHARD sold 4,500 shares for $214.62 per share. The transaction valued at 965,775 led to the insider holds 1,600 shares of the business.

RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares of ENPH for $1,524,357 on Feb 21. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 97,102 shares after completing the transaction at $203.25 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $327.65 each. As a result, the insider received 11,902,454 and left with 1,131,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 26.96B and an Enterprise Value of 26.65B. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 256.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENPH traded on average about 4.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 6.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $7.42, with 31 analysts recommending between $9.1 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $732.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.25M to a low estimate of $702M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.29M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $772.93M, an increase of 45.80% less than the figure of $65.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $715M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.23B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.