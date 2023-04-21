Considering LendingClub Corporation (LC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $7.41 in the prior trading day, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) closed at $7.22, down -2.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1795112 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 26, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when ARMSTRONG ANNIE sold 38,322 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 386,293 led to the insider holds 165,435 shares of the business.

Momen Ronnie sold 28,607 shares of LC for $288,436 on Nov 28. The Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking now owns 180,173 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Kay Valerie, who serves as the Bank-Chief Capital Officer of the company, sold 22,392 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 225,812 and left with 172,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LC now has a Market Capitalization of 761.98M. As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.99M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $238.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $230.66M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $301.51M, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.18M, a decrease of -26.60% less than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $808M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $983.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $949M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.