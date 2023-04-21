Considering Tidewater Inc. (TDW) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) closed at $45.72 in the last session, down -2.83% from day before closing price of $47.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 455688 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 27,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,345 led to the insider holds 3,063,645 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares of TDW for $637,566 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,036,296 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,300 shares for $30.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 767,688 and bolstered with 3,014,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDW traded on average about 779.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $196.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.4M to a low estimate of $193M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.17M, an estimated increase of 86.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $199M, an increase of 88.20% over than the figure of $86.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $660.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.03M, up 77.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $892M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892M and the low estimate is $892M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.