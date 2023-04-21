Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) was $36.59 for the day, down -3.53% from the previous closing price of $37.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580230 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On December 23, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $58.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares for $35.61 per share. The transaction valued at 445,125 led to the insider holds 441,058 shares of the business.

Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares of CYTK for $136,840 on Apr 13. The EVP Research & Development now owns 167,183 shares after completing the transaction at $34.21 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $35.05 each. As a result, the insider received 438,125 and left with 441,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.50.

Shares Statistics:

CYTK traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 890.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.36M, compared to 9.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.84% and a Short% of Float of 18.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.35 and -$5.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.32. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 13 analysts recommending between -$2.43 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.59M, down -49.40% from the average estimate.