D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) closed the day trading at $0.98 down -6.99% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0734 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559668 shares were traded. HEPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HEPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On July 27, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 27, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEPS now has a Market Capitalization of 374.90M and an Enterprise Value of 115.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has reached a high of $2.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9047.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HEPS traded about 665.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HEPS traded about 487.18k shares per day. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.41M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 330.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 1.62M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.61 and -$5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.57. EPS for the following year is -$3.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.56 and -$4.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, an increase of 97.90% over than the figure of $70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.56B, up 85.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.63B and the low estimate is $22.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.