DXF (Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.14, up 27.07% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0298 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5360033 shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1776 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXF’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2797.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXF traded 518.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.57M. Insiders hold about 49.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DXF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 90.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 121.47k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.