ENIC (Enel Chile S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) closed at $2.74 down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907449 shares were traded. ENIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7313.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enel Chile S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENIC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.66B and an Enterprise Value of 5.84B. As of this moment, Enel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has reached a high of $2.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9175.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENIC has traded an average of 401.51K shares per day and 676.02k over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.65M. Shares short for ENIC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 696.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 623.09k on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENIC is 0.04, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $16.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $16.37 and a low estimate of $16.37, while EPS last year was $43.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $16.37, with high estimates of $16.37 and low estimates of $16.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $350.1 and $350.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $350.1. EPS for the following year is $247.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $355.1 and $139.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Enel Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $897.09M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96B, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.