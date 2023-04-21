EVRI (Everi Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $16.37 in the prior trading day, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed at $15.92, down -2.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629122 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares for $18.61 per share. The transaction valued at 714,587 led to the insider holds 167,287 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 6,000 shares of EVRI for $111,480 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 61,572 shares after completing the transaction at $18.58 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, VALLI TODD A., who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 5,235 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 97,266 and left with 38,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $21.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 660.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 696.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $191.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.92M to a low estimate of $178.58M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.62M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.13M, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $882.2M and the low estimate is $831.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.