HMY (Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $4.42 up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3854508 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

For a deeper understanding of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $4.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2808.

For the past three months, HMY has traded an average of 4.18M shares per day and 4.27M over the past ten days. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 8.5M on Feb 27, 2023.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%.

