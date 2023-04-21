How is F5 Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $137.05 in the prior trading day, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed at $134.16, down -2.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592084 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FFIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $140 from $166 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares for $146.59 per share. The transaction valued at 24,920 led to the insider holds 36,628 shares of the business.

Locoh-Donou Francois sold 2,201 shares of FFIV for $318,925 on Apr 03. The President, CEO & Director now owns 108,622 shares after completing the transaction at $144.90 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, WHITE ANA MARIA, who serves as the EVP and Chief People Officer of the company, sold 170 shares for $138.69 each. As a result, the insider received 23,577 and left with 36,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.24B and an Enterprise Value of 7.89B. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $207.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 543.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 711.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.68M. Shares short for FFIV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.32 and a low estimate of $2.84, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.52, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.9 and $11.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.47. EPS for the following year is $13.17, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.21 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $743.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $760.04M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, F5 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674.49M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.94M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $810.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.