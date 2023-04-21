Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed the day trading at $5.33 up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3381962 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $7.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HBM traded about 2.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HBM traded about 3.45M shares per day. A total of 261.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.47M, compared to 9.51M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $379.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400.47M to a low estimate of $343.56M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.62M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.5M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $426.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.71M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.