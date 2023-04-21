I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

The price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed at $72.98 in the last session, down -3.07% from day before closing price of $75.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238607 shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $63 from $75 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $95.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $72.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on June 17, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $82.54 per share. The transaction valued at 412,700 led to the insider holds 73,811 shares of the business.

Howard Christopher L sold 12,214 shares of ACHC for $997,517 on Aug 08. The EVP, GC and Secretary now owns 149,147 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Duckworth David M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,821 shares for $80.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,162,577 and left with 99,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.85B and an Enterprise Value of 8.28B. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $89.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACHC traded on average about 576.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 485.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.57M. Shares short for ACHC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $691.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $695.7M to a low estimate of $675.3M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $616.65M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $716.17M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $727M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $704.59M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.23B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.