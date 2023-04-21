I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY).

The price of B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) closed at $31.98 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $31.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508474 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RILY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,500 shares for $13.82 per share. The transaction valued at 186,523 led to the insider holds 1,160,134 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 34,500 shares of RILY for $472,257 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 1,146,634 shares after completing the transaction at $13.69 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 36,000 shares for $13.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,300 and bolstered with 1,112,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RILY now has a Market Capitalization of 772.32M and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $63.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RILY traded on average about 563.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 3.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.88% and a Short% of Float of 23.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RILY is 4.00, which was 4.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.