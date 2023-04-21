I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

After finishing at $37.66 in the prior trading day, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed at $35.76, down -5.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872927 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $54.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares for $38.48 per share. The transaction valued at 89,659 led to the insider holds 17,629 shares of the business.

LEONARD JOHN M sold 6,673 shares of NTLA for $248,302 on Jan 04. The President and CEO now owns 766,825 shares after completing the transaction at $37.21 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Lebwohl David, who serves as the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,574 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 95,779 and left with 25,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.11B and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 61.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $76.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 8.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.17 and a low estimate of -$1.7, while EPS last year was -$1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.27 and low estimates of -$1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.88 and -$7.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.87. EPS for the following year is -$6.09, with 26 analysts recommending between -$4.04 and -$9.06.